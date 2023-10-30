Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman gives birth on the side of I-29, baby doing well

By Zoë Jones
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mikayla and Scott Hagen welcomed the newest addition to their family this weekend, in a way they could’ve never expected.

Mikayla was set to be induced on Saturday, October 28th, but her baby had other plans.

She said she was having false contractions before, so she decided to go to bed in hopes of the fake contractions going away. She quickly realized that these contractions were real.

“What are the chances I go in to actual labor the night before I’m supposed to have my induction,” Mikayla said.

But their birth story gets even crazier than that.

They jumped in the car and started heading to Fargo. Scott said he asked Mikayla several times if they needed to pull over, but Mikayla thought they had time. But again, the baby had other plans.

“We were driving and I kept feeling I was gonna have to push soon, and finally I just told him, ‘she’s coming,’” Mikayla said.

The pair then got out of the truck on I-29 right before a construction zone, about 30 minutes outside of Fargo.

Mikayla said she got hot, so she took off her coat and stepped outside of the truck. The parents then went to the back of the truck. Mikayla leaned over and pushed, and Scott caught their baby.

And that’s the story of how their little girl, Ilaura Donna, came in to the world.

Then they had to wait for EMS to arrive, which had Scott a little nervous, because the baby had the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.

“They showed up about a half hour later, and then we were probably there for another half hour. And then finally we came to Fargo,” Scott said.

The baby was born with a slight case of hypothermia due to the weather conditions, but mom and dad say she’s been doing fine since arriving to the hospital and they’ve kept her under monitoring every few hours.

The pair said they’re glad they were somewhat experienced in the parental department, because they were able to handle the situation as best as they could.

“Thank goodness it was our third, because we wouldn’t have any clue on what to do if it was our first,” Mikayla said.

The couple said the baby girl is dong well, and they’re excited to go home.

