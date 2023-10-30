Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Teen dangling over busy train tracks rescued

Take a Look at This: A curious kid gets stuck on a tiny ledge above busy NYC train tracks. (CNN, KOKI, NYPD, CPW, ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT, CLARK FAMILY)
By Jeremy Roth, TALAT and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Police in New York rushed to save a teen dangling from a bridge as a nearby train was bearing down.

NYPD officers say the teenager had climbed over the bridge barrier to get a closer look at the trains below and then became stuck on the tiny outer ledge.

Officers reached to pull him up, but the tension ratcheted up as an approaching train blared its horn.

After tense moments, the rescuers were able to safely secure the teen. He was visibly shaken but no worse for wear.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of North Dakota
UND Police: Search for alleged gunman is underway in Grand Forks
Mother gives birth on I-29 outside of Fargo
Woman gives birth on the side of I-29, baby doing well
Jeremy Anderson
UPDATE: Fargo man arrested after allegedly threatening gas station employees with knife
The driver, 19-year-old William Cummings of Fargo was cited for minor in consumption and...
Investigation underway after Minor-In-Consumption charge was issued in Traill County
Fatal crash generic
Man killed after hitting patch of ice on ND road identified, woman still fighting for her life

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
Sofie Fallon and her mother, Mary Fallon, listen to the sermon during mass at the Basilica of...
Maine mass shooter had numerous run-ins with authorities, showed warning signs long before shooting
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
Minnesota State Flag and Seal
One day left to submit designs for Minnesota State Flag and Seal
People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals