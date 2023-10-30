Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

State Auditor’s office finds North Dakota Soybean Council misused grant funds

State Auditor’s office finds North Dakota Soybean Council misused grant funds
State Auditor’s office finds North Dakota Soybean Council misused grant funds(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Auditor says the North Dakota Soybean Council misused grant funds to pay for a lobbyist.

The Soybean Council provided a grant of up to $85,000 to the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association, and an unspecified amount was used to pay a lobbyist to testify in favor of two bills in the legislature.

Using grant funds to pay for lobbying is a violation of both the terms of the grant agreement.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of North Dakota
UND Police: Search for alleged gunman is underway in Grand Forks
Mother gives birth on I-29 outside of Fargo
Woman gives birth on the side of I-29, baby doing well
Jeremy Anderson
UPDATE: Fargo man arrested after allegedly threatening gas station employees with knife
Fatal crash generic
Man killed after hitting patch of ice on ND road identified, woman still fighting for her life
The driver, 19-year-old William Cummings of Fargo was cited for minor in consumption and...
Investigation underway after Minor-In-Consumption charge was issued in Traill County

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz signing Executive Order
Walz Executive Order opens up workforce to Minnesotans without 4-year degree
Valley News Live at 6:30PM
FPD to release hour-long interview with Officer Zach Robinson discussing July 14th shooting
People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza and frees Hamas captive; Netanyahu rejects calls for cease-fire
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather October 30
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News October 30 - Part 3