Snow & Blowing Snow Continues Into This Evening

EXTENDED PLANNER

THIS EVENING: A clipper system continues to bring snow and blustery winds. Roads may be snow-covered for that drive home from work along with lowered visibility. Winds will turn northwesterly on the tail end of the system, increasing to around 40 mph. This will cause some blowing snow and lowered visibility, especially where snow showers are still occurring.

Snow and wind will decrease overnight from west to east. Amounts will range from a light dusting, to a few inches of snow in Minnesota, especially in areas downwind from our still warm large lakes. Lake of the Woods and Beltrami counties remain in a Winter Weather Advisory until 7AM Tuesday morning. We are settling into the colder pattern. For the last couple days of October and the first few days of November, we are looking at morning temperatures in the teens and highs only in the 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY (HALLOWEEN): Trick-or-treating will be CHILLY. The HIGH temperature on Halloween will only be in 20s to near 30, meaning by the time families are going out trick-or-treating, it will be in teens to mid 20s around the valley! Wind chills will range from the single digits to the teens around the valley as well. We would love to see how you are getting creative in incorporating the winter gear (hats, gloves, coats, etc.) into your costumes! Snap a picture and upload it here on our website or from your VNL Weather App!

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Kicking off November, forecast model guidance is suggesting at least a hint of “temperature moderation” back into the upper 30s for some. Still below average, but a little warmer than where we were! Morning lows will be in the 20s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Another system arrives Friday night which will bring some more chances for precipitation. This is going to be a mix of snow and rain which has a chance to accumulate. Temperatures will be similar to the previous week with lows in the 20s, and highs in the 30s. There is another chance of snow later on Sunday possibly continuing into Monday. It does not look to be heavy snow.

