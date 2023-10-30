Cooking with Cash Wa
One day left to submit designs for Minnesota State Flag and Seal

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Time is running out to make sure your design is considered for the next Minnesota state flag and seal. The deadline to submit designs is today, October 30th.

Submissions can be made on the State Emblems Redesign Commission website or via US mail submissions and must be submitted or postmarked by October 30, 2023 at 11:59pm.

All entries must be original and follow the guidelines outlined by the State Emblems Redesign Commission. Participants must be 18 years of age or older or have their submissions entered by a parent or legal guardian. Each eligible person can submit up to three designs each for the state flag and state seal. The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag no later than January 1, 2024.

Five submissions for the new state seal and state flag will be selected for final consideration by the Commission and one design or a modified version will be used as the basis for each emblem.

