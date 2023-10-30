Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Minot Police arrest woman on charge she fatally poisoned boyfriend

Ina Kenoyer, 47
Ina Kenoyer, 47(Ward County Jail)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police arrested 47-year-old Ina Thea Kenoyer of Minot on Monday for murder, after investigators say she killed her boyfriend by poisoning.

Police say 51-year-old Steven Riley Jr. died at a Bismarck hospital on Sept. 5.

Police said he was first taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot and later transferred to Bismarck.

Investigators say Kenoyer, Riley’s girlfriend, had financial reasons to kill him.

They say she is in custody in the Ward County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Dahlgren
Man accused of threatening bar staff with knife after they refuse him service
Mother gives birth on I-29 outside of Fargo
Woman gives birth on the side of I-29, baby doing well
Carson Getzloff
Man accused of violating protection order and assaulting woman
Jeremy Anderson
UPDATE: Fargo man arrested after allegedly threatening gas station employees with knife
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor

Latest News

David Roetman
ND GOP executive director resigns after less than two weeks on job
Groundbreaking at the site of a new apartment project in New York Mills, MN.
Apartment project in New York Mills aims to help with housing shortage
Josh Dobbs
Vikings trade for quarterback Josh Dobbs after Kirk Cousins injury
I-29 road raise project
I-29 back open after massive “road raise” project to help mitigate flood risk
Icy Conditions cause multiple crashes across West Central and Northwest Minnesota
Icy Conditions cause multiple crashes across West Central and Northwest Minnesota