Minot Police arrest woman on charge she fatally poisoned boyfriend

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police arrested 47-year-old Ina Thea Kenoyer of Minot on Monday for murder, after investigators say she killed her boyfriend by poisoning.

Police say 51-year-old Steven Riley Jr. died at a Bismarck hospital on Sept. 5.

Police said he was first taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot and later transferred to Bismarck.

Investigators say Kenoyer, Riley’s girlfriend, had financial reasons to kill him.

They say she is in custody in the Ward County Jail.

