Man accused of violating protection order and assaulting woman

Carson Getzloff
Carson Getzloff(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a woman who had a protection order against him

Police got a report of domestic incident Saturday just before 11 PM.

According to court documents, a woman claimed that a man she had an order of protection against, Carson Getzloff, had broken into her home when he was looking for her, causing damage to her front door.

At the time, she was at SouthTown Pourhouse. According to court documents, Getzloff met her there after she told him that’s where she was. They then returned to her home, and she allegedly confronted him about the damage to her door.

Court documents say he grabbed her throat and slapped her across the face, slammed her hand in the door-- injuring her fingers-- and held her down. The documents say he eventually left, telling the victim: “If you call the cops just know that I will kill you, and If I don’t kill you first, I’ll kill your family”.

Getzloff was found outside his home at 4798 51st Ave S. Court documents say he ran into his garage, and officers had to breach the garage in order to arrest him.

He was booked into the Cass County Jail for terrorizing, domestic violence, criminal mischief, violation of an order for protection and preventing arrest.

