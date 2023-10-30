Man accused of threatening bar staff with knife after they refuse him service

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is arrested after allegedly threatening staff at Rookies Bar. It happened at 715 13th Ave E in West Fargo on Saturday, Oct 28.

Court documents state John Dahlgren was denied service, with bar staff saying he was too intoxicated. The documents go on to say that he became angry and started to argue with bar staff.

He allegedly left the bar, then returned with a knife.

Workers were able to get knife away from him and removed him from the bar.

Dahlgren was arrested for terrorizing and taken to the Cass County Jail.

