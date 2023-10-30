FPD to release hour-long interview with Officer Zach Robinson discussing July 14th shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In response to several media requests for interviews with Fargo Police Department Officer Zach Robinson, the FPD has worked to release a 57-minute interview with Officer Robinson, which covers a wide array of topics. They say the approach was chosen to share an impactful update with our community, while also respecting Zach’s privacy.

The content of this video is embargoed for airing until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31.

Officer Zach Robinson is a seven-year FPD team member. During the critical incident on July 14th, Robinson stopped the threat by shooting and killing the gunman, Mohamed Barakat. Barakat killed Officer Jake Wallin and wounded two others and a civilian before Robinson shot and killed him. Police were investigating a routine traffic crash on a busy Fargo street when the heavily-armed Barakat opened fire on them before they could react.

“Zach Robinson was indeed the last man standing. He was standing between, not just the horrible events that happened there, but the horrible events that Mohamed Barakat had planned that day,” said state Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

Robinson was serving as Jake Wallin’s Training Officer at the time of the incident. At the Celebration of Life ceremony for Officer Wallin, the community got a chance to hear from Officer Zach Robinson, who said: “He was doing a great job overall,” Robinson said. “I remember telling him... you’re doing fine, keep doing what you’re doing, you’re going to pass.”

Robinson is also a member of the Crowd Management Team, Honor Guard and the Red River Valley Regional Bomb Squad. He also serves in the North Dakota Air National Guard. Zach is married to his wife, Ashley; together, they have two sons, Gavin and Riley.

The Fargo Police Department earlier released an interview with Officer Andrew Dotas. In the near future, the FPD will release a similar video with Officer Tyler Hawes.

