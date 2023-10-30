Cooking with Cash Wa
Fire erupts at Grandin sunflower plant

Crews worked overnight after a fire broke out at a sunflower plant in Grandin.
Crews worked overnight after a fire broke out at a sunflower plant in Grandin.
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRANDIN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews worked overnight after a fire broke out at a sunflower plant in Grandin.

According to fire officials, Grandin Fire was dispatched to the CHS sunflower plant at around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they saw the whole top half of a dryer unit fully engulfed in flames.

Grandin Fire was able to extinguish the blaze with the help of fire crews from nearby Hillsboro, Argusville and Hunter.

At this time, it is unknown what the extent of the damage is, but crews plan on inspecting the damage in the morning. No one was inside the plant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

