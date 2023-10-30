$60,000 grant will help provide lodging to people undergoing cancer treatment

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - To help alleviate some of the financial burden of cancer treatment, the American Cancer Society (ACS) awarded a $60,000 lodging grant to Sanford Health.

The grant is one of 91 lodging grants totaling $2.5 million awarded to health systems nationwide. The funding will allow health systems to provide eligible patients an estimated 32,000 nights of free lodging during treatment.

“Being able to provide lodging assistance for patients who travel for cancer care alleviates a burden, providing easier access to care and an increased focus on treatments,” said Amy Baete, director of initiatives at Sanford Health. “Being able to offer shelter and an opportunity for patients to stay close to campus during treatment makes a patient’s cancer journey just a bit easier.”

Proximity to treatment prevents many people living with cancer from getting high-quality care which worsens cancer outcomes. Thanks to both a lodging grant and a transportation grant from the American Cancer Society, Sanford Health can offer patient assistance so that rural patients can achieve better outcomes.

“Not having access to high-quality cancer treatment due to where you live contributes to the disparities we see in cancer outcomes. It’s important to provide the funding and programming needed to keep the cost of a hotel room from impacting survival,” said Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society. “The local health systems we partner with across the country use this funding to deliver assistance directly to the patients who need it most.”

In addition to providing lodging funding to health systems, the American Cancer Society runs over 30 Hope Lodge communities that provide a free place to stay during treatment.

