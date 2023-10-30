16-year-old arrested after gun incident on UND’s campus

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UND police released Monday afternoon that a 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday evening, in connection to a gun-related incident that happened near campus. Early Sunday morning, UND police sent an alert out to the UND community, saying that an incident happened at the ATO building, involving a male with a gun, headed toward the Newman Center.

Associate VP of public safety Rodney Clark says the boy has ties to Grand Forks and was arrested at the University police station around 10:00pm Sunday night. Information on the boy’s arrest however, was not released to the public until Monday afternoon. The boy was charged with four counts of terrorizing and is currently in juvenile custody.

Students at UND reported that the boy was seen with a gun, waving the gun around and pointing it at them. The students reported that the boy eventually left on foot, heading northwest on Cambridge Street and then into a nearby church parking lot. Campus police say the boy was found within minutes of the first report and after a brief pursuit.

Campus police say an airsoft replica pistol, used to fire nonlethal pellets during military training, was found near a trash dumpster by the church parking lot. Police believe the replica weapon was the one the boy was carrying.

Previous reporting on this story can be read here and here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.