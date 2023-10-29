Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo man arrested for kidnapping

By Zoë Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man has been arrested for kidnapping and terrorizing.

Brian Allen Mondor was arrested and charged on Friday, October 27th.

Mondor was charged with kidnapping an adult victim, terrorizing an adult victim, a second offense of possession of methamphetamine, a second offense of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.

All of the charges were felonies, except the concealed weapon charge, which was a misdemeanor.

His arraignment was on Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 6th, at 9:30 a.m.

Valley News Live will bring updates as details become available.

