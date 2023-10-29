Cooking with Cash Wa
UND Police: Search for alleged gunman is underway in Grand Forks

University of North Dakota
University of North Dakota(UND Police)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota Police department alerted the UND community just after 2am Sunday morning of an alleged gunman on campus.

The alert says, “Incident occurred at ATO involving a black male subject wearing a red or purple sweatshirt, black pants, camo vest. Subject pointed a gun at several members. Last seen heading towards the Newman Center, on foot. Use caution, do not approach the subject. Please contact UND PD at 701-746-2542.”

