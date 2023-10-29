Small fire breaks out at Sanford Broadway Medical Center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters responded to a report of a fire at Sanford Broadway Medical Center at 801 Broadway North at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, October 29.

Officials say the initial dispatch was for an activated alarm that was upgraded to a structure fire after reports of smoke in the building. The first arriving crews found a small fire in an ultrasound machine and extinguished it.

The building’s fire sprinkler system had contained the fire to the machine. There was no other fire damage.

Due to a significant amount of smoke, Sanford staff were about to evacuate the building but stopped once they knew the fire was contained.

It does not appear that the fire will affect operations in most of the building. There may be a few hours delay in opening the first floor of the south wing near the MRI machine while Sanford crews rehab the area.

No people were in the wing when the fire occurred. There were no patients affected and no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.