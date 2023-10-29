Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Investigation underway after Minor-In-Consumption charge was issueed in Traill County

The driver, 19-year-old William Cummings of Fargo was cited for minor in consumption and...
The driver, 19-year-old William Cummings of Fargo was cited for minor in consumption and care-required.(WTOC)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officials say early Sunday morning at 4:15 a.m. a Chevrolet Impala was southbound on I-29 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway entering the median, tripped and overturned.

The driver, 19-year-old William Cummings of Fargo was cited for minor in consumption and care-required.

The passenger, 20-year-old Gunnar Barwicki, was injured in the crash. He was treated on scene by the Sanford Ambulance for minor injuries and released. All occupants remained in the vehicle as it overturned.

The other passenger, 20-year-old Dylan Petshen of Fargo, was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

Both Petshen and Barwicki’s charges are pending investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Man dies after hitting patch of ice on ND road, woman is now fighting for her life
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Nick DeLuca
Former NDSU football player charged with aggravated assault
University of North Dakota
UND Police: Search for alleged gunman is underway in Grand Forks
Man arrested for DUI after troopers say he hit a mailbox and rolled into a yard

Latest News

Image courtesy MGN
Small fire breaks out at Sanford Broadway Medical Center
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
University of North Dakota
UND Police: Search for alleged gunman is underway in Grand Forks
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Sports Part 2 - October 28