Investigation underway after Minor-In-Consumption charge was issueed in Traill County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officials say early Sunday morning at 4:15 a.m. a Chevrolet Impala was southbound on I-29 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway entering the median, tripped and overturned.

The driver, 19-year-old William Cummings of Fargo was cited for minor in consumption and care-required.

The passenger, 20-year-old Gunnar Barwicki, was injured in the crash. He was treated on scene by the Sanford Ambulance for minor injuries and released. All occupants remained in the vehicle as it overturned.

The other passenger, 20-year-old Dylan Petshen of Fargo, was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

Both Petshen and Barwicki’s charges are pending investigation at this time.

