FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested for terrorizing.

Jeremy Michael Anderson was charged on Friday, October 27th for terrorizing an adult victim with a dangerous weapon on October 26th.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, October 30th at 1:30 p.m. at the Cass County courthouse.

