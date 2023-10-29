Fargo man arrested for fleeing from police

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested for fleeing from the police.

Aries Patrick Lee Donovan, 21, was charged on October 25th.

He was charged with fleeing from a peace officer on a vehicle, theft with a possession of $1,000-$10,000, and preventing arrest. These were all felony charges.

Donovan had his arraignment on October 26th. His next court appearance is schedule for November 30th, and 1:30 p.m.

