Fargo man arrested for fleeing from police
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested for fleeing from the police.
Aries Patrick Lee Donovan, 21, was charged on October 25th.
He was charged with fleeing from a peace officer on a vehicle, theft with a possession of $1,000-$10,000, and preventing arrest. These were all felony charges.
Donovan had his arraignment on October 26th. His next court appearance is schedule for November 30th, and 1:30 p.m.
