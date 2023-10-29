Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Fargo man arrested for fleeing from police

Aries Patrick Lee Donovan was charged on October 25th.
Aries Patrick Lee Donovan was charged on October 25th.(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested for fleeing from the police.

Aries Patrick Lee Donovan, 21, was charged on October 25th.

He was charged with fleeing from a peace officer on a vehicle, theft with a possession of $1,000-$10,000, and preventing arrest. These were all felony charges.

Donovan had his arraignment on October 26th. His next court appearance is schedule for November 30th, and 1:30 p.m.

Valley News Live will bring updates as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Man dies after hitting patch of ice on ND road, woman is now fighting for her life
Nick DeLuca
Former NDSU football player charged with aggravated assault
File Photo: New Kwik Trip open in Chippewa Falls
Kwik Trip coming to Fargo
This will be Nick Swardson's sixth stand-up special.
Nick Swardson cancels show at Shooting Star Casino
Cole Houska is battling cancer at just 2-years-old.
“It’s tough”: Glyndon family shares reality of 2-year-old son fighting cancer

Latest News

Brian Allen Mondor was arrested and charged on Friday, October 27th.
West Fargo man arrested for kidnapping
Valley News Live Weather Saturday October 28th.
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday October 28th - clipped version
Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KX4 - VOD
6:00PM News October 28 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KX4 - VOD
6:00PM News October 28 - Part 3