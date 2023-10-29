Bison Start Fast, Stop Racers in 38-6 Victory

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) -North Dakota State scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and held Murray State out of the end zone to post a 38-6 victory in the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Saturday, Oct. 28.

It was the second straight win for NDSU, which improved to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVFC. Murray State, in its first year as an MVFC member, dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

North Dakota State won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff for the second straight week. Quarterback Cam Miller ran 25 yards on the first snap and capped a five-play scoring drive with a 15-yard touchdown run.

Miller added a 9-yard TD run to cap NDSU’s 10-play, 77-yard second drive. The Bison built a 28-0 lead with touchdown passes from Miller to Braylon Henderson for 8 yards and Zach Mathis for 15 yards.

The NDSU defense held Murray State to two field goals, the first a 53-yard line drive from James London that bounced through off the crossbar. Matt Maldonado converted a 39-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Linebacker Logan Kopp led the Bison defense with seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a half-sack, forced fumble, and an interception. Marcus Gulley added five tackles including one of NDSU’s three sacks, and Loshiaka Roques made five tackles.

Jayden Price tied an NDSU career record with his fourth punt return touchdown, a 66-yard sprint in the third quarter. He tied the school record set by Richard Lewis in 2000 and 2001.

Miller finished 18 of 24 passing for 192 yards and led the Bison with 55 rushing yards on six carries. Mathis made eight receptions for 74 yards and Henderson had three catches for 54 yards.

