Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Pesek-Hickson scores 2 TDs and Northern Iowa holds off Illinois State 24-21

University of Northern Iowa Panthers football helmet.
University of Northern Iowa Panthers football helmet.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) - Amauri Pesek-Hickson ran for two touchdowns and Northern Iowa beat Illinois State 24-21 on Saturday.

Theo Day was 20-of-30 passing for 289 yards with a touchdown to Desmond Hutson and an interception. Pesek-Hickson carried the ball 30 times for all of the Panthers’ 107 positive rushing yards.

The Redbirds (4-4, 2-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) got within three points on Zack Annexstad’s 17-yard TD pass to Cam Grandy with 27 seconds remaining. The ensuing onside kick went out of bounds to the Panthers after a scramble.

Annexstad was 33 of 44 for 292 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception. Grandy had 11 catches for 122 yards and a score. Daniel Sobkowicz had 81 yards receiving and a TD. The Redbirds rushed for just 45 yards.

The Panthers (5-3, 4-1) led 21-14 at halftime and 24-14 with just under three minutes left after Matthew Cook’s 31-yard field goal.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Man dies after hitting patch of ice on ND road, woman is now fighting for her life
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Nick DeLuca
Former NDSU football player charged with aggravated assault
Man arrested for DUI after troopers say he hit a mailbox and rolled into a yard
Cole Houska is battling cancer at just 2-years-old.
“It’s tough”: Glyndon family shares reality of 2-year-old son fighting cancer

Latest News

MLB World Series
Kelly dominates after Korea detour as Diamondbacks rout Rangers 9-1 to tie World Series 1-all
UND Fighting Hawks Hockey
Johannes strikes late to help No. 4 UND skate to 2-2 tie with Minnesota State
North Dakota Holds Off Indiana State in Overtime Thriller, 36-33
North Dakota Holds Off Indiana State in Overtime Thriller, 36-33
Bison Start Fast, Stop Racers in 38-6 Victory
Bison Start Fast, Stop Racers in 38-6 Victory
SDSU Jaxon Janke celebrates a big play at USD
JACKRABBIT STATE: SDSU dismantles USD for second straight season