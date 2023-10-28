One year later: Owners of Maplelag Resort open up after losing main lodge in tragic fire

CALLAWAY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -

On Oct. 10, 2022 Maplelag Resort lost it’s three-story, 54,000 square foot main lodge. Investigators classify the fire as undetermined in origin. However, they say an electrical or mechanical issue is likely to blame.

“Just was in shock at that point,” says Jay Richards.

Jonell Richards describes the scene, “White billowing smoke coming from the roof and it was just devastating.”

After the blaze, owners Jay and Jonell Richards were left to pick up the pieces.

“Some of the things we have just tucked away to possibly use if we do any new construction,” explains Jonell Richards.

The clean up cost more than $200,000 and took about 4 months to complete. The resort was able to continue cross-ski activities throughout that period.

This is the second fire to happen to the main lodge at Maplelag. In 1999 there was another fire of undetermined origins and the cause could have been due to a wood boiler. At this time, the Richards’ are not planning to rebuild the main lodge due to the high costs.

Jay Richards explains, “The expense and not having fully adequate insurance.”

“The hardest part is just the family that would come and the staff that we had to let go just because we didn’t have the operation that we did before the fire,” says Jonell Richards.

The main lodge served three meals a day and could host more than 200 people.

While the main lodge is no longer part of the resort, Maplelag continues its other operations. They’re remodeling and adding kitchens to their remaining cabins as well as launching a store.

Jonell Richards says, “I’ve got some different items in there, some traditional clothing pieces, pottery mugs that are made locally, honey, and maple syrup that’s produced right across the lake from us.”

The Richards’ say they’ve been able to move forward with the support of the community and their repeat customers from all over the U.S.

“I don’t feel like thank you, is enough,” says Jonell Richards.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.