Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Man dies after hitting patch of ice on ND road, woman is now fighting for her life

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORISKA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says one man is dead, and his female passenger is now fighting for her life after a rollover crash that happened early Saturday morning near Oriska, ND.

Troopers say around 1:15 Saturday morning, they were called to I-94 near MM 301 in Barnes County for a report of a single-vehicle rollover.

In a press release, troopers say the 50-year-old male driver was driving west on I-94 and lost control of the vehicle after hitting some ice. The vehicle started to spin, eventually rolling into the north ditch. Troopers say the 50-year-old male driver, and his 42-year-old female passenger were both ejected from the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Valley City, the woman was taken to Fargo via Air Med with serious injuries.

Highway Patrol says the names of those involved in the crash will be released on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This will be Nick Swardson's sixth stand-up special.
Nick Swardson cancels show at Shooting Star Casino
File Photo: New Kwik Trip open in Chippewa Falls
Kwik Trip coming to Fargo
Paul Edward Mart, 79
Murder charge dismissed after man accused of killing wife dies
Nick DeLuca
Former NDSU football player charged with aggravated assault
Arrest graphic
Gas station pump damaged in fiery crash

Latest News

Man arrested for DUI after troopers say he hit a mailbox and rolled into a yard
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
10:00PM Sports - October 27
The lodge was ruled a total loss after a devastating fire one year ago.
One year later: Owners of Maplelag Resort open up after losing main lodge in tragic fire
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
10:00PM News October 27 - Part 1