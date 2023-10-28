Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested for DUI after troopers say he hit a mailbox and rolled into a yard

(Raycom)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says early Saturday morning, they responded to the 7900 block of 45th Street South for a report that a vehicle had rolled into someone’s yard.

Troopers say a 51-year-old man from Hitchcock, TX, identified in a press release as Lingo, was the driver of the rolled vehicle.

Troopers describe that Lingo was driving south on 45th St. about two miles east of Horace when he lost control of the vehicle, went into the east ditch, hitting a mailbox. Troopers add that Lingo then overcorrected, crossed over 45th St. and went into the west ditch, eventually rolling the vehicle into someone’s yard.

Lingo was arrested for DUI and DUI refusal.

