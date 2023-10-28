“It’s tough”: Glyndon family shares reality of 2-year-old son fighting cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Glyndon, Minnesota family had their life change in the blink of an eye just one month ago, when they found out their two-year-old son had multiple brain and spinal tumors.

Josh and Kayla Houska initially noticed that their youngest of three boys, Cole, wasn’t doing well in mid-September. He was constipated, and he would lay down and cry for long periods of time at night. At first, these seemed like minor issues, but that changed quickly.

“You know, this all came on really fast,” Josh said. “He started [getting to] where he wasn’t walking, and that raised concern with the doctors. So they did an MRI in Fargo, and that’s when they found multiple brain and spinal tumors.”

Two-year-old Cole was diagnosed just days ago with Group 3 Medulloblastoma, which is a cancer that causes brain tumors in children. The disease accounts for 15–20% of pediatric central nervous system tumors.

After the discovery in Fargo, the family was flown out to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He’s just finished his first round of chemo.

“This kid has really endured a lot lately,” Josh said. “It seems like we get one or two days where it’s like ‘okay, we’re maybe getting the hang of this, he’s having some better days,’ where we feel consistent or maybe getting better. And then all of a sudden we get hit with a road block. The poor guy, he just keeps getting knocked down. But he’s really strong, he keeps pushing, and he’s still got a lot of fight in him.”

Although Cole is fighting his hardest battle yet, his parents are still trying to see him as the energetic boy they’ve always known.

According to his father, the young child is a fan of dinosaurs, garbage trucks, chasing his dog, and playing with his brothers.

Josh said it’s hard to see the energetic kid suddenly be in this position.

“It’s what’s got us all just flustered right now, we had no idea. We saw nothing like this coming,” Josh said. “He was just a healthy, strong little boy... Now, it’s hard, it’s tough.”

The family say’s they’re lucky to have such a strong support system. Cole turns three on November 30, and his father also will be celebrating his birthday. While they don’t have any birthday plans set for now, the family is hoping they’ll be able to bring their youngest home soon.

“Just keep praying and hope that this treatment, that his body will accept this treatment so hopefully, sometime, we’ll be able to get him back home,” Josh said.

A Lend A Hand fundraiser has been made for Cole, his family and the medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.