Former NDSU football player charged with aggravated assault

Nick DeLuca
Nick DeLuca(Lincoln Police)
By Justin Betti
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, NEB. (Valley News Live) - Former NDSU football player Nick DeLuca is facing aggravated assault charges in Nebraska.

According to Lincoln Police, a University of Nebraska basketball player named Rienk Mast was attacked while riding a scooter on Oct. 19 around 9:40 p.m.

Police believe DeLuca, 28, pushed Mast, 22, off the scooter and punched him several times in the face. Mast went to the hospital with a suspected broken nose.

DeLuca was an All-America linebacker for NDSU who returned to the program last season as a coaching intern.

