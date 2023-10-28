Former NDSU football player charged with aggravated assault
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, NEB. (Valley News Live) - Former NDSU football player Nick DeLuca is facing aggravated assault charges in Nebraska.
According to Lincoln Police, a University of Nebraska basketball player named Rienk Mast was attacked while riding a scooter on Oct. 19 around 9:40 p.m.
Police believe DeLuca, 28, pushed Mast, 22, off the scooter and punched him several times in the face. Mast went to the hospital with a suspected broken nose.
DeLuca was an All-America linebacker for NDSU who returned to the program last season as a coaching intern.
