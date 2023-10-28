First major piece of FM Diversion Project Complete

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Metro Flood Diversion Authority, and the cities of Fargo and Moorhead are celebrating a milestone of the FM Flood Diversion project.

The diversion inlet structure, located at 12000 170th Avenue SE in Horace is complete. Officials say it’s the first major piece of the project. At a dedication ceremony on October 27, they unveiled a plaque that will be permanently installed on the structure.

The Corps of Engineers awarded a $46 million contract to Ames Construction, Inc., of Burnsville, Minnesota, to build this structure in 2016 and construction began in 2017.

This piece of the project is the first of three gated structures that makeup the southern embankment of the 30-mile-long diversion channel.

Once complete, officials say the flood diversion project will provide flood risk management for nearly 260,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in the communities of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace, and Harwood.

This project was also selected as the 2023 recipient of the National Academy of Construction Recognition of Special Achievement Award

