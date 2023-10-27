Cooking with Cash Wa
WATCH: Buck busts through Wisconsin Noodles & Company during lunch

A buck interrupted the busy lunch hour Tuesday at a Beloit Noodles & Company after leaping into the restaurant and running through the kitchen.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A buck interrupted the busy lunch hour Tuesday at a Beloit Noodles & Company after leaping into the restaurant and running through the kitchen.

A spokesperson with Noodles and Company said unexpected guest jumped through the window of the Beloit location before noon on Tuesday.

The buck spent less than one minute at the restaurant. It wandered into the kitchen before heading out the back door, which was opened by a staff member.

Though the buck was right on time for lunch, it seems like he didn’t have time to stop and eat.

Patti Pickering, the general manager of the store, said they were in the middle of the lunch rush, including 65 children who were having a meal while trick-or-treating, when the deer jumped through the store’s window.

“He came into the dining room, the kids had exited out the side doors and he came through the kitchen and then out the back door,” Pickering said.

Noodles & Co. noted no team members, guests, or the deer were hurt. The front window the buck jumped through was boarded up.

In light of the event, the company is offering a “2 Buck Mac & Cheese” special on Wednesday for hungry customers who want to “save some doe.” Beloit customers can place an order online or through the Noodles app using promo code 2BUCKMAC to receive mac and cheese for $2 at that specific location.

