Snow Moves On, Cold Moves In

TONIGHT: The snow is moving out and the time for cleanup has arrived! As we had forecast, parts of northeastern ND received 8-10+″ of snow! There were a couple of locations with 12+” as well. For a closer look at snowfall reports around the valley, check out the graphics underneath this discussion on our website, and our video update on the VNL weather app!

There are a few flakes still lingering, but overall the rest of the day is looking quiet, but cold! High temperatures today were only in the 20s to near 30 degrees in most spots. That’s only a few degrees warmer than where we started out this morning. However, we also now have the wind chill. There have been a handful of single digit wind chills out west! Our wind remains out of the north/northwest around 10-20 mph. Clouds are clearing a bit out west and we can expect a few peeks of clearer skies later tonight. Our focus now into the weekend and next week is the unseasonably cold temperatures.

THIS WEEKEND: Much colder behind the late-week system for our Halloweekend. With many Halloween events going on around the valley this weekend, you’ll want to remember to bundle up. Some flakes or flurries may be possible on Saturday as another system passes to our south. Morning lows both Saturday and Sunday will be quite chilly! We are expecting teens across eastern ND and parts of the central valley with low teens to the east in much of northwestern MN. Afternoon temperatures for most of our region will peak in the 20s and low 30s - coldest where there is fresh snow on the ground. Low 30s more likely where we only saw a little to no snow.

EXTENDED PLANNER

MONDAY - TUESDAY (HALLOWEEN): We are settling into the colder pattern. For the last couple days of October and the first few days of November, we are looking at morning temperatures in the teens and highs only in the 20s to low 30s. Trick-or-treating will be CHILLY. The HIGH temperature on Halloween will only be in 20s, meaning by the time families are going out trick-or-treating, it will be in teens to mid 20s around the valley! We would love to see how you are getting creative in incorporating the winter gear (hats, gloves, coats, etc.) into your costumes! Snap a picture and upload it here on our website or from your VNL Weather App!

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Kicking off November, forecast model guidance is suggesting at least a hint of “temperature moderation” back into the upper 30s for some. Still below average, but a little warmer than where we were! Morning lows will be in the 20s.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.