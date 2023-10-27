Ralph Engelstad Arena hosting toy and clothing drive before puck drop

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ralph Engelstad Arena is hosting a toy and clothing drive through the Santa Claus Girls organization of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks.

Before the Fighting Hawks hockey team faces off against Minnesota State Mankato, fans can bring a toy or clothing item for children 12 and under. In return, the Ralph will be giving out discount ticket vouchers for the upcoming UND/Bemidji State hockey series in November.

The Santa Claus Girls donation table will be set up outside of section 115 when the doors open at 6pm. Items to donate include toys, books, and winter hats and gloves.

For those not attending the game, The Ralph will be collecting items from 10am-3pm outside of the administrative office.

More information about the Friday, October 27 donation night can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.