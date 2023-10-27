Organizers holding Trick-or-Trot 5k to honor Mark Knutson

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Get your costumes ready for the Trick-or-Trot 5K in honor of Mark Knutson.

Get ready to dodge ghosts, goblins, and ghouls through the downtown trails of Fargo-Moorhead tonight October 27, at 6 p.m.

All runners will receive a Trick or Trot 5K beanie, finish line water and snacks, and beverage from Swing Barrel brewing after the race.

Packet pickup will begin at 4:30pm at the Atrium in the Moorhead Center Mall

The race will cost $30 and the proceeds will be donated to Shoes For Kids in honor of Mark who loved the spirit of Halloween and dressing up.

All ages welcome.

