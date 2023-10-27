Cooking with Cash Wa
North Dakota inviting artists to provide ornaments for the State Christmas tree

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The First Lady of North Dakota is inviting artists and craftspeople to make handmade ornaments for the North Dakota State Christmas Tree in Memorial Hall at the state Capitol.

Submitted ornaments can vary from traditional to contemporary arts. Items that are commercially produced or made from kits are not eligible.

This year’s ornament motif is “Lighting the Way,” but ornaments can also be of any shape or medium of the designer’s choosing. The “Lighting the Way” theme is inspired by First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s platform of working to end the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction. This year, the State Christmas Tree represents a beacon of light in dark times, especially for those in, seeking, or who are impacted by the disease of addiction. Broadly, the tree could be adorned with ornaments that represent different sources of light, such as candles, lanterns or stars.

Each ornament should include the name of the person entering it, their email address and a brief one- or two-line description of the ornament that includes the art form used and the special circumstances through which it was created, such as a class or senior center project.

Ornaments must be received in the Office of Management and Budget office no later than Tuesday, Nov. 21. The ornaments become the property of the Office of the First Lady and may be hung on the state tree in ensuing years. Please mail ornaments to State of North Dakota, Office of Management and Budget, Julie Strom, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505.

