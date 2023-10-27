Nick Swardson cancels show at Shooting Star Casino

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino has canceled the Friday, October 27, show with Nick Swardson due to illness.

Tickets cost between $54 and $28 and ticket holders will be refunded in the same method of ticket purchase. Credit card purchases will be automatically refunded within seven business days.

Nick Swardson is known for his dynamic style and impeccable comedic timing. He has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry, transitioning between stand-up comedy and Hollywood blockbusters.

Swardson’s show will be rescheduled at a later date. People who were planning to attend the show can contact to the ticket office at 800-453-7827 with any questions.

