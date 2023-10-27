Murder charge dismissed after man accused of killing wife dies

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A murder charge against a man who was accused of beating his wife to death has been dismissed. Court records show that prosecutors dismissed the case after 79-year-old Paul Edward Mart passed away.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner says Mart died on October 19. They say the cause and manner of death will not be released to the public until their investigation is complete in six to eight weeks.

Deputies were called to a home in the Big Pine Lake area around 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 17, for a report of a murder. Court documents say Mart told his daughter that he had killed his wife, 77-year-old Jean Harriette Mart. He said he bashed her head into the floor and then went to bed; when he woke up the next morning, he realized she was dead.

According to court documents, Paul Mart said he was considering suicide by cop. Detectives received information that Mart had three guns in the house, he sounded intoxicated, and said if any officers showed up “he will shoot at them and they will have to kill him.”

Multiple agencies, including the Otter Tail County SWAT Team, responded. Authorities say they evacuated people in the area. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office assisted Mart’s daughter in negotiations with him to surrender and he was taken into custody around 3:00 p.m. on July 17.

A provisional autopsy report lists Jean Mart’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head with multiple blunt force injuries to the head. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

