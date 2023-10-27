Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks man faces several charges after police say he spit on them and tried to enter a squad car

By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 43-year-old Dustin Hillyer of Grand Forks is facing several felony charges, including attempted unlawful entry into a vehicle, terrorizing, preventing arrest, and contact by bodily fluids.

Court documents say on Wednesday, October 25th, Grand Forks police responded to the area of Level 10 nightclub for a report of suspicious activity. Police say Hillyer called dispatch and was making vague statements. Police say Hillyer told dispatch that he was scared, and was worried that someone had beat him up. Police say when they got to the area to speak with Hillyer, he was ultimately placed under arrest.

Police say Hillyer walked in front of their squad car, causing a back-up to traffic, he then tried to open the door of the squad car, telling officers to “open the f****** door.” Police added that Hillyer wanted to fight them, ultimately spitting on one officer after he was placed under arrest. Police say while on the way to the jail, Hillyer then threatened the officer’s life.

Hillyer’s next court date is scheduled for November 27th.

