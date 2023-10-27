Gas station pump damaged in fiery crash

BERTHA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman was arrested and a gas station is seriously damaged after a car crashed into the pump, starting a fire.

Authorities were called to the 7 Oaks Express gas station in the 300 block of Main Ave. in Bertha, MN around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Officials say the vehicle went off the road and smashed into the pump, starting a fire. Emergency responders rushed to the scene and put out the fire. The pump was damaged and the vehicle had extensive damage.

The 44-year-old woman from Bertha was booked into the Wadena County Jail for DWI.

