Four arrested in Clearwater County after police chase

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Four people are facing charges after a police chase Wednesday night in northwestern Minnesota.

Brandon Tahahwah, 20, is facing charges for possessing a machine gun, methamphetamine and fleeing police. If convicted on the gun-related charge, he faces 20 years in prison.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023 Clearwater County Dispatch was advised of a high-speed chase coming from Red Lake.

Court documents say the chase started after Tahahwah drove through the wrong traffic lane, nearly hitting a Red Lake squad car head-on. The officer tried to stop him, but he took off at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Documents say the pursuit continued through Red Lake, into Beltrami county and finally into Clearwater. Tahahwah entered a ditch near Berner on County Rd. 7.

Officers surrounded the vehicle and arrested four people. Documents say officers found suspected meth, ammunition, rubber gloves and a Glock handgun in the car.

They say the Glock appeared to have a switch mechanism, which makes the weapon fully automatic and capable of firing 1,200 rounds per minute.

Court documents say as officers dealt with Tahahwah, 18-year-old Brianne Maxwell moved into the driver’s seat of the car. She’s facing the same drugs and weapons-related charges, in addition to charges for interfering with the investigation.

Documents say Hailey Johns and Kendrick Sayers, both 20 years old, were also arrested in the case. They face charges related to the gun and drugs as well.

All four defendants made their first court appearance in Clearwater County Friday. Bond is set at $500,000 for Maxwell, Johns and Sayers.

Bond is set at $750,000 for Tahahwah. The defendants are due back in court on Nov. 1.

