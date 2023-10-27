First snowfall of the season hits Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early winter storm brought heavy snowfall to the Devils Lake Basin Thursday.

From shoveling to brushing, many were out early to get where they needed to go.

“I was kind of hoping I didn’t have to shovel today,” one resident said.

Throughout the day the snow and wind made its presence known, with around 6 inches falling. According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, more than 40 snow plow drivers made their way through. They covered more than 2,000 miles.

“This is not what you want day one. Day one never goes well and it started snowing at 4 o’clock this morning,” Snow Remover John Dahlen said. “It’s not ideal because it’s a wet snow.”

However, some are fond of the first snowfall of the season.

“The first time is like oh, ok I have something to do,” resident Hayden Anderson said. “But then you have to keep your warming layers on all day long for when you have to come out again. You’re ready.”

It’s also a change welcomed by some business owners.

“You know the hope on a snow day is that people aren’t going to plan to go to work the next day and they have a relaxing day,” Jeb Oehlke of Black Paw’s Brewing said. “So, maybe they want to come out and spend a little time at a brewery.”

