First Alert Weather Day: Starting with Snow/Slush/Ice & Wind!

Turning Much Colder for Halloweekend
By Lisa Green
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Tough morning drive. Snowfall totals are ranging anywhere from a dusting to more than a foot in the valley! Even in areas where snow was light, temperatures have dropped below freezing, so roads are snowy and icy. Please check the latest reports in the Road Conditions tab before venturing out today. A few spotty light snow showers continue to linger and will hang around through the day. Windy, with gusts above 30 mph this morning. That is causing lower visibility where snow is falling. It’s also a COLD wind. Wind chills have been down to near zero in some spots. The wind will become less intense through the day, but it will continue to be breezy. Temperatures don’t rise today. We’ll spend the day in the 20s and 30s. Mostly cloudy to overcast for most of the day.

EXTENDED PLANNER

THIS WEEKEND: Much colder behind the late-week system. Some flakes or flurries may be possible on Saturday as another system passes to our south. Morning lows both Saturday and Sunday will be quite chilly in the teens and 20s! Afternoon temperatures for most of our region will peak in the 20s and low 30s - coldest where there is fresh snow on the ground.

NEXT WEEK: We are settling into the colder pattern. For the last couple days of October and the first few days of November, we are looking at morning temperatures in the teens to low 20s and highs only in the 30s. Trick-or-treating will be CHILLY (20s and low 30s), but at least it’s looking drier than the previous week! Some forecast model guidance is suggesting at least a hint of “temperature moderation” back into the 30s and low 40s. Still below average, but a little warmer than where we were.

