Fargo Principal and Asst. Principal camp out on roof of school

Camping out on school's roof
Camping out on school's roof(Fargo Public Schools)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools says Principal Dr. Karrie Pederson and Assistant Principal Eric Larson camped out, in a tent, on the school’s roof overnight on Tuesday the 17th.

It was all in an effort to congratulate the students at Kennedy Elementary School for exceeding their goals during their walk-a-thon fundraiser in September.

Walk-A-Thon is an opportunity for elementary school students within the Fargo Public School District to lace up their walking shoes, to walk and raise money for charities for the Parent Teacher Association. The district says the walk-a-thon is a way for students to collect pledges to donate money, based on the distance they cover by walking, running, or jogging.

The students at Kennedy Elementary surpassed their goal of $20,000.

