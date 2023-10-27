Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police Department announces new tactical commander for SWAT team

By Kjersti Maday
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Red River Valley Special Weapons and Tactics Team recently announced that they have a new tactical commander.

Lieutenant Matthew Christensen is stepping into the role since previous commander, Bill Ahlfeldt, has been promoted to captain.

“We’re not super heroes, we’re not anything like that, we’re police officers that have taken on an extra role, an extra responsibility, more time, extra training,” says Ahlfeldt.

Ahlfeldt was the longest serving RRV SWAT commander, spending the last seven years in the role. He’s been part of the team since 2003 and in that time, he’s seen a lot of changes.

He says, “What I saw was a change in what we responded to.”

Also serving in a new leadership role is Sergeant Craig Danielson as the assistant commander.

“We’re starting to do some of those things that are more proactive, rather than reactive and that’s kind of a new trend for swat and a new trend for our team,” says Danielson.

Ahlfeldt says the number of times SWAT is called can vary from year to year. In 2022 they had 26 calls. Christensen says so far in 2023 they’ve responded to 19 calls.

Ahlfeldt is credited by many with revolutionizing training for RRV SWAT, as well as adding protective equipment for the team like the armored skid-steer, also known as the Rook.

“When I took over kind of the goal was to continue to progress the team, we were in a great place with Captain Ahlfeldt,” explains Christensen.

They all say they feel honored to be apart of the team and they’re excited for the future.

Christensen says, “To serve our community in some of the most dangerous situations which is an honor for me and I feel very lucky with the team that we have.”

The RRV SWAT team says the transition in leadership has been seamless thanks to the collaboration between all the departments.

The RRV SWAT is made up of officers, deputies and medics from throughout the Fargo-Moorhead metro.

