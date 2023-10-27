Detroit Mountain Recreation Area names new GM

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Detroit Mountain Recreation Area has named a new General Manager.

Officials shared on Facebook that Tom Thiel will fill the position, running the day-to-day operations. He’s a former beverage sales manager and outdoor enthusiast.

Theil will replace Mark Knutson, who was killed in a bicycle accident in July.

Season passes are available now.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.