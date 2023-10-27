Cooking with Cash Wa
911 lines down in Polk County, MN

911 file graphic.
911 file graphic.(MGN Online)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - 911 lines are down in Polk County, but your call will still go through.

On Friday, Oct. 27 around 2 p.m., the Sheriff’s Dept. sent out a statement, saying the lines are experiencing a temporary outage, but your 911 calls will be answered by Norman County. However, it may take a bit longer to get an answer because of the issue.

You can contact the county directly for emergency by calling 218-281-1240.

