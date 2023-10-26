West Fargo Police Department launches body worn cameras

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has launched its new body worn camera program department wide. The body worn cameras are intended to accurately capture contacts between members of the department and the public.

“The addition of the body worn camera program will continue to reinforce community trust and commitment to transparency,” said Chief Pete Nielsen. “Our officers are excited to utilize the body worn cameras as an additional tool for the security of our residents, officers and city.”

Every sworn officer will be equipped with a body camera for their entire shift. The camera is to be activated to record all calls for service including the following situations:

All enforcement activities and investigative contacts including stops, field interviews, and the service of search warrants and arrest warrants

Traffic stops including, but not limited to, traffic violations, stranded motorist assistance and all crime interdiction stops

Self-initiated activity in which a member would normally notify Central Dispatch

Any other contact that becomes adversarial after the initial contact in a situation that would not otherwise require recording

The cameras automatically activate when triggered by events including removal of a duty weapon from the holster, lights and sirens engaged, elevated patrol vehicle speeds, a vehicle collision and removal of a rifle from patrol vehicles.

The footage will be stored on secure online servers for review and will be retained for a period consistent with the requirements of the organization’s records retention schedule but in no event for a period less than 180 days.

The West Fargo Police Department selected WatchGuard body worn cameras after testing the system on an initial group of officers in May 2023. They say this option is cost-effective due to the compatibility with the department’s current in-car and interview room camera systems.

Over 80 body worn cameras will be deployed to all sworn personnel and Community Service Officers. Training is anticipated to be complete by the end of the month.

