Teen who lost foot in accident caused by drunk driver shares his healing journey so far

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

On Sept. 1, 17- year-old, Kolby Hunsicker, lost his foot in a motorcycle accident when he was hit by an SUV. The driver, Manon Bol Yor was arrested that evening on suspicion of driving under the influence and criminal vehicular injury. You can see more of our coverage on the accident, here.

Now he, and his family are opening up about Kolby’s injuries and road to recovery.

Kolby is your typical teenager. He enjoys spending time with friends and riding his motorcycle. His parents describe him as, “a goofball, always on the run, and having a big heart.”

Kolby was on his way to let his sister’s dog out while she was away when the accident happened

“Out of nowhere i was just on the ground and it happened so fast,” describes Kolby.

He saw the SUV and was able to swerve at the last second.

He says, “If I didn’t I would have smacked into the side of his car and that really wouldn’t have been a good outcome, probably wouldn’t have lost a leg, probably would have lost more than a leg.”

Doctors had to amputate his right foot and part of his leg below the knee.

Kolby’s parents were distraught when they heard about the accident.

Cindy Hunsicker says, “It was devastating not being there and not being able to either a see him or be able to help.”

Kolby says one of the biggest challenges he’s facing now is the lack of mobility and not having the freedom he once had.

“He took my driving away from me and that’s what I really enjoyed,” says Kolby.

The Hunsicker’s say they’re getting through this challenging time with the help of friends, family, and the community

“It’s absolutely amazing, it’s overwhelming, the people that have stepped up to help,” says Cindy.

As a senior at West Fargo High School, Kolby has a full future ahead of him, but for right now he’s most looking forward to getting a prosthetic leg and getting back on his bike.

Kolby says confidently, “I’ll be back out there soon, soon enough.”

Friends of the family are hosting a benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 pm to 6 pm at the West Fargo VFW. They’ll be serving one of Kolby’s favorites, taco in a bag, and running a silent auction. There will also be a “free will” offering for donations to help the family with the medical expenses. If you’d like to volunteer for the event or attend, you can learn more by following the link.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.