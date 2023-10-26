Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Snow tire sales are up as first snowfall hits Bismarck

Trusted Tire and Auto mechanic installing a snow tire
Trusted Tire and Auto mechanic installing a snow tire(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the record-breaking winter last year, it’s no surprise that snow tire sales are booming.

Kirk Kinard, Trusted Tire and Auto’s general manager, said his store’s snow tire sales have quadrupled over the past few days. He estimated they’ve installed nearly 15 sets of snow tires, both old and new.

He said the tires provide better traction than normal tires, although some all-weather tires work as well.

“You can get a tire that can get you going, or, if you have a pickup that has four-wheel-drive, you might be able to go, but you need something to stop you, and that’s going to be the snow tire,” said Kinard.

Kinard said one of the biggest differences between normal tires and snow tires is that snow tires have additional treads which helps with stopping.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monster lays on the lap of Paul Love
Fargo man and canine search for shelter amidst tight animal restrictions
30 year-old, Kyle Ochoa, of Fargo has been arrested in connection to a shooting in downtown...
UPDATE: Court documents say woman was shot 6 times in downtown Fargo
SUN COUNTRY AIRPLANE
Plane leaving Fargo airport makes emergency landing after hitting a bird
40-year-old Justin Lee Stargel was booked into the Cass County Jail on Wednesday, Oct. 11th for...
Fargo man arrested on child pornography charges
Hunting Accident
2 Minnesota men accidentally shot by inexperienced hunters in separate incidents

Latest News

Four arrested in Clearwater County after police chase
911 file graphic.
911 lines down in Polk County, MN
This will be Nick Swardson's sixth stand-up special.
Nick Swardson cancels show at Shooting Star Casino
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather October 27
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Gas station pump damaged in fiery crash