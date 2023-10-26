Semi fire shuts down westbound lane of I94 near Sterling Thursday

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi fire shut down the westbound lane of Interstate 94 in Burleigh County, North Dakota Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. about six miles west of Sterling.

Officials with the North Dakota Highway Patrol say the semi driver pulled over when he heard the engine making a strange noise. The engine then caught fire.

Official say another truck driver pulled over to try and help put out the flames. Neither man was hurt.

The semi was destroyed, along with three of the cars it was hauling.

Traffic was rerouted at mile marker 176 as crews worked on the clean up.

