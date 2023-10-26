Cooking with Cash Wa
Rep. Bowman pleads guilty to misdemeanor after pulling fire alarm in House office building

FILE - Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., listens to fellow speakers before President Joe Biden speaks...
FILE - Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., listens to fellow speakers before President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community College, May 10, 2023, in Valhalla, N.Y. Bowman was charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor for triggering a fire alarm as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline in September. The alarm prompted an evacuation of a House office building and reopened an hour later after Capitol Police determined it was not a threat. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor count for triggering a fire alarm as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline.

He will pay a $1,000 fine and serve three months of probation, after which the false fire alarm charge is expected to be dismissed under an agreement with prosecutors.

The alarm forced the evacuation of a House office building for over an hour on Sept. 30. The New York lawmaker acknowledged pulling the alarm but said it was a mistake as he tried to open an unexpectedly locked door in a rush to get to vote. The funding package was ultimately approved with most Republicans and almost all Democrats, including Bowman, supporting the bill.

“I really regret that this caused so much confusion and that people had to evacuate, and I just caused a disturbance. I hate that. It’s pretty embarrassing,” Bowman told reporters after his plea hearing.

Republicans have criticized Bowman, calling his explanation an “excuse” and pointing out he passed several police officers without telling them he had pulled the alarm. At the time of the evacuation, House Democrats were working to delay a vote on a funding bill to keep federal agencies open, saying they needed time to review a bill that Republicans abruptly released to avoid a shutdown.

Bowman said he didn’t tell officers about the error because he was rushing to make the vote, not delay it.

The case was filed by the District of Columbia attorney general’s office, which said Bowman was “treated like anyone else who violates the law.”

Bowman is also expected to formally apologize to Capitol police as part of his plea deal.

