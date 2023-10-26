Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

President Biden to visit Minnesota next week

White House officials said the president would be stopping in Minnesota Wednesday, Nov. 1, but didn’t provide specific details, including where he would be visiting.
President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden(MGN Online / President Biden / Twitter)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) - President Joe Biden is returning to Minnesota.

White House officials confirmed the president would be traveling to Minnesota on Wednesday, Nov. 1, but didn’t provide specific details, including where he would be visiting or what he would be speaking about.

Biden stopped by Minnesota back in April as part of a nationwide “Investing in America” tour. He visited Cummins Power Generation Facility on April 3, 2023 to discuss job growth and nationwide investments while pushing clean energy and manufacturing in the U.S.

He also discussed his administration’s work in passing legislation like the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monster lays on the lap of Paul Love
Fargo man and canine search for shelter amidst tight animal restrictions
30 year-old, Kyle Ochoa, of Fargo has been arrested in connection to a shooting in downtown...
UPDATE: Court documents say woman was shot 6 times in downtown Fargo
SUN COUNTRY AIRPLANE
Plane leaving Fargo airport makes emergency landing after hitting a bird
40-year-old Justin Lee Stargel was booked into the Cass County Jail on Wednesday, Oct. 11th for...
Fargo man arrested on child pornography charges
Hunting Accident
2 Minnesota men accidentally shot by inexperienced hunters in separate incidents

Latest News

Four arrested in Clearwater County after police chase
911 file graphic.
911 lines down in Polk County, MN
This will be Nick Swardson's sixth stand-up special.
Nick Swardson cancels show at Shooting Star Casino
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather October 27
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Gas station pump damaged in fiery crash