President Biden to visit Minnesota next week

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) - President Joe Biden is returning to Minnesota.

White House officials confirmed the president would be traveling to Minnesota on Wednesday, Nov. 1, but didn’t provide specific details, including where he would be visiting or what he would be speaking about.

Biden stopped by Minnesota back in April as part of a nationwide “Investing in America” tour. He visited Cummins Power Generation Facility on April 3, 2023 to discuss job growth and nationwide investments while pushing clean energy and manufacturing in the U.S.

He also discussed his administration’s work in passing legislation like the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act.

