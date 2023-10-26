Cooking with Cash Wa
Plane leaving Fargo airport makes emergency landing after hitting a bird

By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Sun Country air flight had to return to Hector International Airport this morning after the plane struck a bird.

Flint Group’s Katherine Fearing said the bird hit the nose of the plane, causing the plane to return to the airport. Passengers were escorted off as a precaution.

Officials say the jet center mechanic looked over the plane for safety, and it should take off again shortly.

