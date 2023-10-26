Cooking with Cash Wa
NDSU hosting BOO! at NDSU

Boo at NDSU
Boo at NDSU(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Get your costumes ready for BOO! at NDSU.

NDSU will be hosting a free family friendly carnival and trick-or-treating event for the community.

The carnival in Cater Hall will have games, crafts, and other spooky activities for your family to enjoy. The University will also be hosting trick-or-treating at the Cater, Pavek, Seim, Sevrinson, and Thompson residence halls.

The Carnival will start tonight at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. Trick or treating will run until 8 p.m.

Free parking is also available in the AR and R lots.

